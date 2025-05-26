Tanzania’s President Warns Against Leaks and Foreign Interference Amid Rising Tensions

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued a stern directive to the Ethics Commission, urging immediate action against public servants leaking confidential information.

She emphasized that such actions undermine national integrity and called for heightened patriotism within the civil service.

“Please ensure that ethics are upheld in public service; we have deteriorated,” President Samia stated during a swearing-in ceremony on May 24.

“Today, a public servant lacks patriotism, lacks the spirit of a public servant, and dares to take confidential information from files, take photos with their phone, and share them.”

While specific documents were not mentioned, the president’s remarks follow recent incidents where confidential materials were reportedly shared on social media platforms.

In a related development, Minister for Home Affairs Innocent Bashungwa addressed Parliament on May 26, warning against foreign individuals or groups attempting to disrupt Tanzania’s peace and stability.

He acknowledged the country’s openness to foreign investment and tourism but expressed concern over those with hidden agendas.

“There is no space in our country for ill-intentioned foreigners,”

Minister Bashungwa declared. “I commend the Immigration Department for working closely with security and defence forces in controlling the entry of such individuals—particularly those who, having obtained legitimate permits, go on to engage in activities contrary to the conditions under which they were allowed in.”

These statements come amid heightened scrutiny over Tanzania’s treatment of foreign activists and opposition figures.

Notably, Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan lawyer Agather Atuhaire were detained after attempting to attend the treason trial of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu. Mwangi alleged that both were subjected to torture during their detention.

The U.S. Department of State has expressed deep concern over these allegations, calling for a thorough investigation into the reported human rights abuses.

President Samia, however, has maintained that her administration is committed to safeguarding Tanzania from foreign interference, emphasizing that “outsiders” are exploiting advocacy as a cover to destabilize the nation.

As Tanzania approaches its general elections in October, these developments underscore the government’s focus on maintaining national security and sovereignty.

Observers note that the administration’s recent actions reflect a broader strategy to curb external influences and reinforce internal cohesion.