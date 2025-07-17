ADDIS ABABA,, Ethiopia — A fragile calm in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region is showing signs of unraveling as reports of Eritrean troop movements and covert support to local militias fuel fears of a renewed conflict.

Humanitarian organizations and regional observers warn that the lingering presence of Eritrean forces—despite peace agreements signed in late 2022—has escalated tensions and stoked resentment among Tigrayan communities still recovering from two years of brutal war.

Residents and local leaders say they have seen signs of military regrouping near the Eritrean border and claim that arms are being funneled to factions opposed to the Tigray Interim Administration.

“We are extremely concerned about the signs of rearmament and proxy maneuvering,” said a senior diplomat based in Addis Ababa, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Eritrea’s continued footprint in the region remains a destabilizing force.”

In a recent report, analysts at the Tigray Conflict Monitoring Center documented “credible patterns” of Eritrean operatives engaging in low-profile intelligence and logistical support operations within northern Tigray, particularly in rural districts near Irob and Zalambessa.

The alleged activity includes clandestine training and provision of equipment to local paramilitary actors aligned with Asmara’s interests.

Eritrea has denied the claims, insisting its forces are not operating inside Ethiopian territory. However, Eritrean state media recently published editorials condemning “foreign-manipulated regional governments,” a statement widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Tigray’s interim leadership.

Tigrayan officials are urging the federal government in Addis Ababa to take “immediate diplomatic and military action” to prevent a repeat of past devastation.

“We cannot allow external actors to sabotage the peace we have struggled to rebuild,” said Getachew Reda, president of the Tigray Interim Administration.

The federal government has remained largely silent on the matter. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office has yet to issue a formal statement, although senior military officials privately acknowledge that “unregulated actors” are testing the limits of the ceasefire.

The developments come as Ethiopia attempts to maintain a delicate national balance.

The country is under pressure from international creditors, aid organizations, and the IMF to maintain political stability as a precondition for continued economic assistance.

A return to open conflict in the north would jeopardize not only regional security but also Ethiopia’s broader reform agenda.

The 2020–2022 Tigray war left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced. While the cessation of hostilities agreement brought an end to major combat operations, the lack of a robust post-war security mechanism has left much of Tigray vulnerable to rogue elements, disinformation campaigns, and cross-border interference.

“Peace is holding by a thread,” said Lulit Tadesse, a conflict researcher in Nairobi.

“Unless both Ethiopian and international actors address the role of Eritrea decisively, we risk watching history repeat itself.”

For many in Tigray, the current moment feels eerily familiar—a gathering storm beneath the surface of uneasy quiet.

And in the valleys of Ethiopia’s north, the question on everyone’s mind is no longer if peace will hold—but for how long.

