ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — A bitter internal power struggle has engulfed the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), threatening to unravel the tenuous peace brokered under the Pretoria Agreement and reignite broader conflict in the Horn of Africa.

Since August 2024, the TPLF has fractured into two rival camps. One faction, led by party chairman Debretsion Gebremichael, has seized control of governmental apparatus in Mekelle and other regional seats, deploying armed loyalists to patrol the streets and check identifications—moves widely characterized as an internal coup .

The opposing faction, under Getachew Reda, Tigray’s interim administrator appointed under the Pretoria peace agreement, fled to Addis Ababa and denounced the takeover as an unconstitutional power grab .

In a televised statement, Mr. Reda warned that Debretsion’s faction had “plotted an official coup” to undermine the Interim Regional Administration of Tigray and derail the peace deal’s implementation, which promised the withdrawal of external forces, resettling displaced persons, and preparing for elections .

This escalation has alarmed international observers: tanks have been deployed to the Eritrean border, Eritrean intelligence is alleged to be aiding Debretsion’s faction, and foreign diplomatic envoys have warned of an impending interstate conflict that could shatter regional stability .

Amid the mounting crisis, Ethiopia’s National Election Board remains at loggerheads with the TPLF over its political legitimacy.

A NEBE suspension of TPLF activities earlier this year followed the disputed August 2024 party congress—held without board approval—and stoked deeper internal mistrust .

For now, a fragile equilibrium persists. Tigray’s new interim assembly, the Tigray Interim Council, saw its establishment delayed and undermined by boycott threats from Debretsion’s faction. Its first emergency session in February 2025 proceeded with limited participation, raising further concerns about its legitimacy and effectiveness .

Analysts caution that if the political impasse continues unresolved, Tigray risks sliding back into conflict—potentially dragging Ethiopia’s neighbor Eritrea into open confrontation.

The power struggle threatens not only to destabilize Tigray but also to place the Pretoria Agreement and the broader Horn of Africa peace framework in jeopardy .

What’s at stake

Issue Implication

– TPLF split Two rival administrations with conflicting authority

Pretoria Agreement Implementation stalled; peace threatened

– Federal vs regional Addis may intervene—risking escalation

– Regional stability Potential wider conflict involving Eritrea and border instability

Key players

Debretsion Gebremichael: Veteran party leader and chairman of the dominant hardline TPLF faction.

His group has positioned itself as guardian of Tigray’s core interests and is accused of orchestrating de facto governance changes without legal mandate .

Getachew Reda: Former TPLF spokesperson and interim administrator for Tigray, now adviser on East African Affairs in Addis Ababa. Reda opposes the takeover, accusing Debretsion’s faction of a coup and appealing for federal and international support to uphold the Pretoria peace deal .

Federal Government: So far has provided limited support to Reda’s faction. Pressure from diplomatic actors may prompt greater involvement to enforce peace terms.

As Tigray’s political machinery fractures, insiders and outside observers warn that the region is inching toward renewed instability. Unless a path to reconciliation is found, the fallout could reverberate far beyond Ethiopia’s borders.

® All East Africa – All Rights Reserved