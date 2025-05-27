TPLF Warns Deregistration Threatens Ethiopia’s Fragile Peace Deal

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has issued a stark warning that its recent deregistration by Ethiopia’s National Election Board (NEBE) poses a significant threat to the 2022 Pretoria peace agreement, which ended a devastating two-year civil war in the Tigray region.

The NEBE announced on May 14 that it had revoked the TPLF’s legal status, citing the party’s failure to hold a general assembly—a requirement for maintaining official registration.

This decision effectively bars the TPLF from participating in Ethiopia’s political processes, including upcoming national elections scheduled for mid-2026.

In response, the TPLF has appealed to the African Union (AU) to intervene, arguing that the deregistration undermines the Pretoria Agreement’s stipulations for mutual recognition and peaceful political engagement.

“This action denies the TPLF a right it had reclaimed through the Pretoria Agreement and poses a serious threat to the foundation of the peace process,” the party stated in a letter to the AU.

TPLF Deputy Chairman Ammanuel Assefa emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that the NEBE’s decision could “damage the Pretoria agreement” and destabilize the fragile peace in the region.

The federal government has not publicly responded to the TPLF’s appeal. However, the NEBE maintains that the deregistration is a legal matter based on the party’s non-compliance with electoral regulations.

The TPLF, which governed Ethiopia from 1991 until 2018, led a rebellion against the federal government in 2020, resulting in a conflict that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

The Pretoria Agreement, signed in November 2022, was hailed as a milestone in ending hostilities and initiating a path toward national reconciliation.

Analysts warn that the deregistration could exacerbate tensions in Tigray, where the TPLF still holds significant influence.

“Excluding the TPLF from the political process risks reigniting conflict and undermines the inclusive dialogue envisioned in the peace agreement,” said a regional expert on Ethiopian politics.

The African Union has yet to issue a statement regarding the TPLF’s appeal.