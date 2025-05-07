Two Belgian Teenagers Fined in Kenya for Attempting to Smuggle Thousands of Rare Ants

By Judy Maina]

NAIROBI, Kenya — Two Belgian teenagers who attempted to smuggle thousands of protected ants out of Kenya have been fined one million Kenyan shillings, or about €6,800, after pleading guilty to wildlife trafficking charges.

David Lornoy and Seppe Lodewijckx, both 18, were arrested at a Nairobi airport last month while trying to board a flight with roughly 5,000 live ants hidden in test tubes. The insects belong to the Messor cephalotes species—considered the largest harvester ants in the world and found only in parts of East Africa.

During sentencing in a Nairobi court, a judge acknowledged the teenagers’ earlier claim that they had been “naive hobbyists,” but emphasized the scale and method of the smuggling operation.

According to court documents, the duo had taken calculated steps to preserve and conceal the ants during travel, including the use of syringes and specially prepared containers.

Kenyan authorities have characterized the case as a form of “bio-piracy.” The Kenya Wildlife Service said the seized ants have a high commercial value among exotic pet collectors and researchers, and that the boys’ actions violated both local conservation laws and international treaties.

The fine levied against the pair is believed to be in line with the estimated market value of the insects. If unpaid, the teens face up to a year in prison.

The case has drawn international attention, not least because of its unusual nature. Also charged in connection with the smuggling operation were Duh Hung Nguyen, a Vietnamese national, and Dennis Nganga, a Kenyan. The two were reportedly found with about 400 ants of the same species.

Kenyan officials say the incident highlights a growing concern over illegal wildlife trade involving lesser-known species—an area where enforcement is often more difficult and penalties less clear.