U.S. Condemns Reported RSF Bombing of U.N. Facility in Darfur

NAIROBI, Kenya – The United States on Thursday issued a strong condemnation of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following reports that the Sudanese paramilitary group bombed a World Food Programme (WFP) facility in Darfur, escalating concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the region.

In a statement released by the Bureau of African Affairs, the U.S. government called for an immediate end to indiscriminate bombings in civilian areas and reiterated its demand for the protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access.

“The United States condemns the RSF’s reported bombing of a @WFP facility in Darfur,” the statement read.

“We call for an end to indiscriminate bombings in civilian areas, and reiterate the need for the protection of civilians and unfettered humanitarian access.”

The alleged attack comes amid a protracted civil conflict in Sudan that has displaced millions and left aid organizations struggling to reach vulnerable populations, especially in the western Darfur region, long a flashpoint for violence and mass atrocities.

The RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, has been locked in a brutal power struggle with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) since April 2023. Both factions have been accused of committing war crimes, including targeting civilian infrastructure and obstructing humanitarian aid.

The reported bombing of the WFP compound in Darfur marks a disturbing escalation, threatening to further derail relief operations in one of Sudan’s most food-insecure zones.

WFP officials have not publicly confirmed the full extent of the damage but described the situation as “deeply alarming” in an internal advisory shared with partner agencies.

“This attack, if verified, is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and a tragic setback for efforts to deliver life-saving food assistance,” said a senior U.N. official familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

Darfur, which endured a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s, has witnessed a resurgence of ethnic violence over the past year, exacerbated by the collapse of law and order and the growing autonomy of armed factions.

Human rights groups have warned that the RSF has intensified its assaults in the region, particularly targeting areas believed to be loyal to rival commanders or resistant to RSF control.

U.S. officials have urged all parties to adhere to ceasefire agreements and allow the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid. But diplomatic efforts, including those led by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), have largely faltered amid ongoing military confrontations and mutual distrust between warring parties.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations are warning of an impending famine across parts of Sudan if access constraints persist. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 17 million Sudanese face acute food insecurity, with aid pipelines repeatedly disrupted by looting, bureaucratic restrictions, and active fighting.

Analysts say the bombing of a U.N. facility could prompt renewed international scrutiny and pressure, though tangible consequences for the RSF remain uncertain.

As the international community scrambles to respond, U.S. officials say they are coordinating with allies and aid partners to assess the damage and determine next steps.

For now, the bombing stands as another grim reminder of a war that continues to devastate a nation and its people—with no end in sight.