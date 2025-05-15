U.S. Embassy Issues Security Alert for Tanzania Amid Heightened Terrorism Threat

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — The U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam issued a security alert on May 15, 2025, warning of potential terrorist attacks in Tanzania.

The advisory cautions that terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting locations frequented by Westerners, such as hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls, markets, schools, and places of worship.

https://tz.usembassy.gov/security-alert-u-s-embassy-dar-es-salaam-tanzania-may-15-2025/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The embassy’s alert follows a series of warnings over the past year, including a March 21 advisory urging U.S. citizens to avoid travel to islands and coastal areas south of Kisiju due to security threats.

In response to the latest alert, the embassy has advised U.S. citizens to remain vigilant, avoid high-traffic areas frequented by Westerners, and maintain a low profile.

The embassy also recommends enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates and make it easier to locate individuals in an emergency.

Tanzanian authorities have not publicly commented on the specific threats mentioned in the U.S. Embassy’s alert. However, the Tanzanian government has previously stated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors.

Travel advisories from other countries, including Australia and Canada, have also highlighted the risk of terrorism in Tanzania, particularly in areas near the border with Mozambique.

According to the embassy, as the situation develops, travelers to Tanzania are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and exercise increased caution.