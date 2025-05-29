U.S. State Department Issues Level 3 Travel Advisory for Ethiopia Amid Ongoing Instability

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The U.S. Department of State has reaffirmed its Level 3 travel advisory for Ethiopia, urging American citizens to “reconsider travel” to the country due to persistent security concerns, including sporadic violent conflict, civil unrest, crime, terrorism, and kidnapping, particularly in border areas.

The advisory, updated in July 2023, highlights that while the security situation in Addis Ababa remains relatively stable, conditions in other regions can deteriorate without warning.

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa has limited ability to assist U.S. citizens outside the capital, especially in areas where communication networks may be disrupted during periods of unrest.

Specific regions identified as high-risk include the Tigray Region and the border with Eritrea, the Afar-Tigray border area, the Amhara Region, Gambella and Benishangul Gumuz Regions, and parts of the Oromia Region.

These areas are noted for sporadic violent conflict, civil unrest, and ethnically motivated violence.

The advisory also warns against travel to the border areas with Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Kenya due to terrorism, kidnapping, and landmines. U.S. government personnel are restricted from traveling to these regions, with limited exceptions to support humanitarian efforts.

Travelers who choose to visit Ethiopia are advised to monitor local media for breaking events, be aware of their surroundings, and have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance. Enrollment in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) is recommended to receive alerts and make it easier to locate individuals in an emergency.

The State Department’s advisory reflects ongoing concerns about the volatile security environment in Ethiopia, where ethnic tensions and political unrest have led to intermittent violence and disruptions in essential services.