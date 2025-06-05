By Judy Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s tea industry is experiencing a significant shift as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become one of the top importers of Kenyan tea, following a sharp decline in exports to Sudan due to escalating diplomatic tensions between Nairobi and Khartoum.

Sudan, historically a major consumer of Kenyan tea, suspended all imports from Kenya in March 2025. This decision came after Nairobi hosted representatives of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group engaged in a protracted conflict with the Sudanese government.

Sudan viewed Kenya’s actions as a breach of its sovereignty and responded by recalling its ambassador and imposing a comprehensive trade ban.

The impact on Kenya’s tea exports was immediate and severe. According to trade data, Kenyan tea exports to Sudan plummeted by nearly 74% in the year leading up to March 2024, with revenues dropping from $18.6 million to just $5 million.

In response to the loss of the Sudanese market, Kenyan tea exporters have turned to alternative markets, with the UAE emerging as a significant importer. In 2024, the UAE imported Kenyan tea valued at $148 million, positioning it among the top destinations for Kenya’s tea exports.

The strengthening of trade ties between Kenya and the UAE has been facilitated by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in January 2024. The agreement aims to boost Kenya’s exports to the UAE by up to 40% over five years, providing a framework for increased economic cooperation.

Kenya’s tea industry, a cornerstone of the country’s economy, has faced multiple challenges in recent years, including fluctuating global demand and political instability in key markets.

Despite these hurdles, the sector has shown resilience. In 2024, Kenya exported approximately 594.5 million kilograms of tea, generating $1.5 billion in revenue. The industry supports over 5 million people and contributes around 4% to the nation’s GDP.