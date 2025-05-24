Uganda Airlines Launches Direct Entebbe–London Flights Amid Economic Optimism

ENTEBBE, Uganda — Uganda Airlines inaugurated its first direct flight between Entebbe International Airport and London Gatwick on May 18, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s aviation history and economic aspirations.

The new route, operating four times weekly, is serviced by the airline’s Airbus A330-800neo aircraft, offering a three-class configuration to cater to diverse passenger needs.

This development reestablishes a direct air link between Uganda and the United Kingdom, a decade after British Airways discontinued its service to Entebbe.

Uganda Airlines CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki emphasized the strategic importance of the route, stating, “This new route connects Uganda to one of the world’s busiest and most strategic aviation hubs.

On the return leg, flight times are carefully synchronized to ensure smooth connections across our growing African network.”

The launch aligns with Uganda’s broader goals to enhance trade, tourism, and investment ties with the UK. In 2023, bilateral trade between the two countries reached £860 million, with Uganda’s exports totaling £2.3 billion over the past five years.

In a separate development, President Yoweri Museveni addressed concerns over unemployment and the sustainability of free education policies during a public event in Kikuube District on May 23, 2025.

The President urged leaders to assess the financial capabilities of families regarding school fees, suggesting that if parents can afford education costs, the government may revise its Universal Primary and Secondary Education policies.

“The question to you, the leaders, whether political, religious, or cultural, is whether those people you see in the villages can afford school fees. You should answer that,” Museveni stated.

Addressing the issue of unemployment, the President highlighted the limited number of government jobs, approximately 480,000, and encouraged citizens to explore opportunities in agriculture, industry, and services sectors, which collectively employ millions.

“I hear people whining about joblessness…no jobs, no jobs… you are looking at a wrong address for jobs,” Museveni remarked, emphasizing the need for a shift in employment perspectives.

The President also reiterated the government’s commitment to vocational training and skilling programs as avenues to empower the youth and reduce unemployment rates.