KAMPALA, Uganda — Under the watch of Chinese investors and a jubilant government delegation, President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday inaugurated Uganda’s first industrial-scale gold mine — a $250 million facility he hailed as a turning point for the country’s economic independence.

The mine, located in eastern Busia District, is owned by Wagagai Mining, a Chinese firm that has become a dominant player in Uganda’s mineral sector.

Equipped to refine gold to 99.9 percent purity, the facility is designed to process 5,000 tons of ore daily, yielding an estimated 1.2 metric tons of pure gold annually — a scale that dwarfs Uganda’s 2023 output of just 0.0042 tons.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter in our wealth creation,” Mr. Museveni said in remarks at the site.

“For too long, we have exported raw materials and imported poverty. Now we will process, add value, and create jobs here at home.”

Economic Promise and Skepticism

The mine’s launch is expected to boost Uganda’s export receipts dramatically.

The country reported $3.4 billion in gold exports last year, though most of that came from re-exports of gold refined elsewhere and shipped through Kampala.

With the Busia mine, the government hopes to anchor revenues in domestic production, using them to finance ambitious infrastructure projects including new hydropower stations and a long-planned standard gauge railway linking Uganda to the Indian Ocean.

But critics caution that the project underscores Uganda’s growing reliance on China for large-scale financing. Chinese firms already dominate Uganda’s road construction, energy, and telecoms sectors.

“This mine will generate foreign exchange, yes,” said a Kampala-based economist.

“But the structure of ownership and revenue-sharing remains opaque. Uganda could become dependent on a single partner for its strategic assets.”

Regional Stakes

The investment comes at a time of intensifying competition for resources across East Africa.

Neighboring Tanzania and South Sudan have also expanded gold production, while Rwanda’s exports surged in recent years amid allegations of smuggling gold from conflict zones in eastern Congo.

For Beijing, the Busia mine fits into a broader push to secure resource corridors in Africa, complementing its military foothold in Djibouti and port investments along the Indian Ocean.

Analysts say Uganda is positioning itself as a gateway for Chinese capital at a moment when Western lenders have scaled back.

A President’s Legacy

For Mr. Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for nearly four decades, the mine is both an economic prize and a political symbol.

His government faces pressure from rising debt and youth unemployment, with critics accusing him of mortgaging Uganda’s future for short-term gains.

Still, the gleaming new refinery and the promise of bullion streaming out of Busia offer a powerful counter-narrative.

“Gold has always been Uganda’s hidden treasure,” Mr. Museveni said. “Now it will shine in the open.”

