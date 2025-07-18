NAIROBI, Kenya – Uganda has significantly increased its military presence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a newly leaked United Nations report, escalating regional tensions and prompting renewed scrutiny of Kampala’s role in a long-running conflict that has displaced hundreds of thousands.

The U.N. Group of Experts report, which has not yet been formally released but was reviewed by multiple media outlets, alleges that Uganda has doubled its troop deployments in Ituri and North Kivu provinces since early 2025.

The move, officials say, is part of Uganda’s ongoing security operations against armed groups operating near its western border—but also coincides with renewed clashes involving the M23 rebel movement, a force that the U.N. claims is supported by Rwanda.

“Uganda’s expanding footprint risks intensifying an already volatile situation,” the report warns, citing evidence of joint patrols, logistics convoys, and offensive maneuvers in proximity to contested zones.

The report also implicates both Uganda and Rwanda in activities that may violate Congolese sovereignty and international humanitarian law.

Civilians have borne the brunt of recent escalations, with rights monitors reporting widespread displacements, arbitrary arrests, and killings in eastern DRC since May.

Ugandan authorities have not publicly confirmed the scale of troop increases, but military officials defend the deployment as a necessary counterinsurgency operation.

In a statement issued earlier this week, Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) spokesperson Brig. Felix Kulayigye insisted the mission is “strictly in pursuit of regional security” and targeted “terrorist elements” threatening Uganda’s border districts.

Regional analysts say Uganda’s moves reflect deeper geopolitical realignments in the Great Lakes region, where competing interests over mineral wealth, border control, and influence over proxy militias continue to fuel instability.

“This is not just about M23,” said an East Africa-based conflict analyst who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

“We’re witnessing a silent scramble for leverage in Congo—and it’s pulling in neighboring states under the pretext of security.”

The Congolese government, for its part, has repeatedly protested both Ugandan and Rwandan military incursions, while failing to fully contain armed militias operating across its eastern provinces.

Kinshasa’s relations with Kampala have warmed in recent years, largely due to joint operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan-born Islamist militant group.

Still, the U.N. report raises fresh questions about whether such military cooperation risks undermining Congo’s fragile sovereignty and international peace efforts.

In New York, the U.N. Security Council is expected to convene an emergency session next week to discuss the findings. Diplomats from France, the United States, and South Africa have expressed concern over what they describe as a “dangerous pattern of regional militarization”.

Back in Kampala, political reactions remain muted. However, opposition lawmakers have urged greater transparency around the mission’s goals and legal basis.

“This cannot be business as usual,” said Shadow Defence Minister Joel Ssenyonyi in a televised address.

“Uganda must clarify whether it is acting as a peacekeeper—or a regional power broker.”

As the situation evolves, humanitarian groups warn of an unfolding crisis. The U.N. estimates that over 170,000 people have fled renewed fighting in the past three months alone.

Aid delivery has been hampered by insecurity, and cholera outbreaks are being reported in displacement camps.

For many Congolese civilians trapped in the violence, the presence of multiple foreign armies brings not protection, but greater fear and uncertainty.

“This is our home, not their battleground,” said Jean-Pierre Kavira, a displaced teacher sheltering in Bunia. “We want peace—but instead, we see soldiers from every side, and none of them speak for us.”

(Tom Mugisha in Kampala, Uganda contributed to this report)

