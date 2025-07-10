ENTEBBE, Uganda — On a quiet morning in Entebbe this week, a simple bricklayer and the president of Uganda shared a moment that neither expected—and that the country can’t stop talking about.

As President Yoweri Museveni toured local communities on July 8, promoting his government’s push for grassroots wealth creation, he stopped at a dusty worksite where a young man was stacking bricks beneath the sun. In a brief, casual exchange, Museveni asked the bricklayer how much he earned.

“Six hundred thousand shillings a month,” the worker replied confidently—a sum that, while modest, reflects honest, determined labor.

Museveni smiled, offering a few words of encouragement before moving on, Nile Post reported.

What might have been an ordinary encounter quickly became something bigger.

A bystander filmed the moment, and within hours, clips of the president and the worker exchanging words lit up Ugandan social media.

Some viewers celebrated the president’s down-to-earth style. Others admired the bricklayer’s calm composure speaking to the nation’s most powerful figure.

But a few days later, the young man’s quiet reflection added a thoughtful twist to the story.

Speaking to the Daily Monitor, he shared a tinge of regret: he wished he’d used the chance to say more—to tell Museveni about the dreams and challenges of Uganda’s working youth, and perhaps to ask how the government might do more to support them.

In the brief moment of connection between Uganda’s leader and a laborer, many Ugandans saw a story about opportunity—both seized and missed.

Some called it a symbol of the growing spirit of entrepreneurship Museveni often champions.

Others saw it as a gentle reminder that Uganda’s youth, who make up the vast majority of the population, are still waiting for their voices to be fully heard.

Museveni has spent the past week emphasizing his government’s “Six-Point Agenda,” encouraging ordinary citizens to build wealth through small businesses and local enterprise programs like Emyooga, ChimpReports noted.

At each stop, he has met with farmers, shopkeepers, and laborers, shining a light on individual stories of success.

For the young bricklayer, his brief brush with power has left him thoughtful but undeterred.

As his story ripples across social media and television screens, many Ugandans are taking inspiration from his work ethic—and from the reminder that sometimes, the simplest conversations can spark the biggest discussions.

