KAMPALA, Uganda – Uganda, home to nearly 1.93 million refugees, is facing a looming humanitarian crisis as emergency funding provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is projected to run out by September 2025, officials warn .

Since January, an average of 600 refugees have crossed into Uganda daily, fleeing conflict in Sudan, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, pushing the total number of displaced persons toward 2 million by year‑end .

More than half of the refugees are children, with minors making up over a million of those displaced .

Despite Uganda’s generous refugee policies—granting asylum seekers access to land, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities—rising arrivals have outpaced capacity as international aid dwindles .

UNHCR estimates that meeting the basic monthly needs of one refugee costs $16, but without urgent contributions, support could be reduced to just $5 per person, a two-thirds cut that would cripple core services including food, shelter, and medical care .

The ripple effects of funding shortfalls are already visible:

Soaring malnutrition rates, particularly among children under five, with Global Acute Malnutrition exceeding emergency thresholds in several settlements .

Job losses and operational shutdowns, as UN agencies restructure and lay off staff amid deep budget constraints .

Cutbacks in aid services, including registration, protection programs, and psychosocial support, as financial reserves dry up .

Dominique Hyde, UNHCR’s Director for External Relations, warned that without immediate global intervention, “more children will die of malnutrition, more girls will fall victim to sexual violence, and families will be left without shelter or protection” .

Ugandan officials joined the appeal.

Eng. Hilary Onek, Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, called for urgent donor support, emphasizing that the current environment—where only 17% of the country’s refugee response plan is funded—is untenable .

Aid disruptions are already affecting essential services in refugee-hosting communities across Uganda, where many settlements are now operating at more than 600% capacity, with limited or no access to clean water, healthcare, food, or protection .

If the shortfall persists, refugee camps could deteriorate rapidly into zones of desperation, forcing displaced individuals into unsafe coping mechanisms and potentially reversing Uganda’s long-standing tradition of safe asylum .

