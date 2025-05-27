Uganda Suspends Military Cooperation with Germany Amid Diplomatic Dispute

KAMPALA, Uganda — In a significant diplomatic rift, Uganda has announced the immediate suspension of all military cooperation with Germany, citing allegations that German Ambassador Matthias Schauer engaged in “subversive activities.”

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) issued a statement on Sunday, asserting that credible intelligence indicated Ambassador Schauer’s involvement with groups opposing the Ugandan government. The UPDF emphasized that the suspension would remain until the matter is fully resolved.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry swiftly rejected the accusations, labeling them as “absurd and without any merit.”

A spokesperson noted that there is no formalized military cooperation between Germany and Uganda, further questioning the basis of the suspension.

The diplomatic tension escalated following a private meeting in Gulu between European Union diplomats and General Salim Saleh, President Yoweri Museveni’s brother.

During the meeting, Ambassador Schauer reportedly expressed concerns over the conduct of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni’s son and the UPDF’s top commander, particularly regarding his controversial social media posts.

General Kainerugaba responded on social media, stating,

“We are having some issues with the current German ambassador to Uganda. It has to do with him as a person. He is wholly unqualified to be in Uganda.”

The suspension marks a notable deterioration in Uganda-Germany relations, which have included collaborations in military training and regional security efforts.

Observers express concern over the potential impact on regional stability, especially given Uganda’s role in peacekeeping missions in East Africa.

As of now, there has been no indication of the expulsion of Ambassador Schauer, and diplomatic channels remain open.

Both nations have yet to announce any further actions regarding the dispute.