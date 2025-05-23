Ugandan Activist Agather Atuhaire Found at Border After Detention in Tanzania

KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan human rights activist and journalist Agather Atuhaire was found near the Mutukula border post on Thursday evening, days after being detained in Tanzania under opaque circumstances.

Her release follows mounting regional concern over her disappearance and allegations of mistreatment by Tanzanian authorities.

Atuhaire, a prominent advocate for transparency and civic rights, had traveled to Dar es Salaam earlier this week to attend the treason trial of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu. She was arrested alongside Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi, who was released a day earlier and reported experiencing severe torture during their detention.

Mwangi described being “chained, blindfolded and subjected to very gruesome torture,” and expressed deep concern for Atuhaire, stating they were tortured together.

According to Agora Discourse, the Uganda-based rights group led by Atuhaire, she was “abandoned at the border by Tanzanian authorities.” Spire Ssentongo, co-founder of Agora, confirmed that she is now under the care of family and friends.

The detentions have intensified scrutiny of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration, which has faced criticism for a perceived resurgence in political repression ahead of the October elections.

President Hassan recently warned foreign activists against interfering in Tanzania’s internal affairs, stating that security services should prevent “ill-mannered individuals from other countries” from crossing into Tanzania.

Ugandan diplomats have sought explanations from Tanzanian authorities regarding Atuhaire’s detention and treatment. Col (Rtd) Fred Mwesigye, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, wrote to Tanzanian police requesting information and access to Atuhaire during her detention.

Atuhaire is renowned for her investigative journalism and advocacy for good governance. She has been recognized internationally, receiving the EU Human Rights Defenders Award in 2023 and being named an International Woman of Courage by the U.S. State Department in 2024.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among human rights organizations and civil society groups across East Africa, who are calling for thorough investigations into the activists’ detentions and alleged mistreatment, as well as assurances for the protection of human rights defenders operating in the region.