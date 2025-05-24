Ugandan Activist Alleges Sexual Assault During Tanzanian Detention

KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan human rights activist Agather Atuhaire has alleged that she was raped and tortured while in detention in Tanzania, sparking international condemnation and calls for an independent investigation.

Atuhaire, a prominent journalist and lawyer, was detained alongside Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi earlier this week in Dar es Salaam.

The pair had traveled to Tanzania to support opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who is facing treason charges. Both activists were held incommunicado before being released near their respective national borders.

In an interview with the BBC, Atuhaire recounted being blindfolded, violently stripped, beaten, and sexually assaulted by individuals in plain clothes during her detention.

She also described being smeared with excrement and hearing Mwangi’s screams from a nearby cell .

Mwangi corroborated the accounts of torture, stating on social media that they were forced to strip naked and crawl to wash off blood after beatings .

The U.S. Department of State expressed deep concern over the reports, urging a full investigation into the allegations of human rights abuses.

Atuhaire was recognized by the U.S. in 2024 with the International Women of Courage Award for her advocacy work .

Tanzanian authorities have not publicly commented on the allegations. President Samia Suluhu Hassan had earlier warned against foreign activists interfering in the country’s affairs.

Human rights organizations across East Africa have called for accountability and transparency regarding the treatment of the activists.

The incident has raised concerns about the state of civil liberties and political repression in Tanzania ahead of the upcoming elections.