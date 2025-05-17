Ugandan Parliament Approves $20 Billion Budget for Fiscal Year 2025/26

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda’s Parliament has approved a national budget of 72.4 trillion Ugandan shillings (approximately $20 billion) for the 2025/26 fiscal year, maintaining spending levels similar to the previous year.

The budget focuses on key sectors such as agro-industrialization, tourism, and mineral development, including petroleum.

The approved budget aligns with Uganda’s strategic goals to stimulate economic growth and prepare for the anticipated commencement of commercial crude oil production next year. Infrastructure projects, including a $5 billion crude oil pipeline connecting Uganda’s oil fields to international markets via Tanzania, are central to these plans.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija is scheduled to formally present the detailed budget allocations to Parliament on June 12, 2025. This presentation will provide further insights into sector-specific funding and implementation strategies.

While the budget maintains overall spending levels, some lawmakers have expressed concerns regarding allocations to critical sectors such as education, health, and infrastructure.

Debates during the budget approval process highlighted the need for a more balanced distribution of resources to address these areas effectively.

The opposition has also raised issues about the adequacy of funds allocated to anti-corruption efforts.

Despite the government’s allocation of UGX 197 billion to combat corruption, reports indicate that Uganda loses over UGX 10 trillion annually due to corrupt practices, suggesting a need for more substantial investment in this area.