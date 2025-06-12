KAMPALA, Uganda – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni delivered a compelling address to Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers at the Armoured Warfare Training School in Karama, Mubende, urging them to resist divisive identity politics and instead champion national unity and Pan-African prosperity.

Speaking via a Lecture of Opportunity from State House Entebbe on Wednesday, Museveni emphasized that Uganda’s socio-economic transformation depends on embracing the four core ideological principles: Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-Economic Transformation, and Democracy.

He cautioned that identity politics, based on ethnicity or tribe, undermines national cohesion and hinders progress.

Drawing from Africa’s history, the President highlighted the detrimental effects of colonialism, political instability, and underdevelopment, attributing these setbacks to disunity and poor governance.

He urged the officers to view the UPDF not merely as a military force but as an instrument of revolution, dedicated to fostering economic productivity and self-reliance.

He pointed to Uganda’s agricultural surpluses, such as 700,000 metric tons of sugar and 5.4 billion liters of milk, as evidence of the nation’s potential. He advocated for regional cooperation to create markets for these excess products, thereby promoting Pan-African cooperation and economic integration.

In his address, the President also emphasized the importance of strategic security through regional integration, recalling the missed opportunity for federation in 1963, and called for renewed efforts toward regional unity, anchored in shared heritage and brotherhood, to address contemporary challenges and ensure collective prosperity.

Brigadier General Peter Chandia, Commandant of the Armoured Warfare Training School, expressed gratitude for the President’s insights, noting that the lecture had enriched the officers’ ideological understanding and reinforced their commitment to the country’s transformation agenda.

The current intake at the Armoured Warfare Training School is expected to graduate in July 2025, with the President’s address serving as a pivotal moment in shaping the future direction of Uganda’s military leadership and national development.