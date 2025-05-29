Ugandan President Urges Ministers to Maintain Unity Amid Political Tensions

KAMPALA, Uganda — In a concerted effort to quell rising political tensions in Northern Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni convened a meeting on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at State House Entebbe with Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and Gender Minister Betty Amongi.

The two ministers, both influential figures in the region, have been embroiled in a political rivalry that has threatened to fragment their constituencies.

Dr. Aceng, the incumbent Lira City Woman Member of Parliament, is facing a formidable challenge from Ms. Amongi, the current MP for Oyam County South, who has declared her intention to contest the Lira City seat in the upcoming 2026 elections.

The rivalry has sparked concerns over potential divisions within the community and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

During the marathon meeting, which reportedly lasted from 12:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., President Museveni emphasized the importance of unity and cautioned against divisive politics.

He reminded the ministers of the historical alliances that have shaped Uganda’s political landscape, referencing his collaborations with the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and the Democratic Party (DP) to foster national cohesion.

In a symbolic gesture underscoring the need for regional unity, President Museveni presented both ministers with framed photographs of the founding fathers of the East African Community—Dr. Apollo Milton Obote of Uganda, Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya, and Julius Nyerere of Tanzania—captured in 1967 after signing the treaty establishing the regional bloc.

In that spirit, the president highlighted this moment as a testament to the power of collaboration over competition.

The meeting comes amid broader political maneuverings in Northern Uganda. Earlier this year, President Museveni engaged with a delegation of Acholi Members of Parliament to discuss a memorandum aimed at addressing regional development and reconciliation.

The president is scheduled to visit the Acholi sub-region in May to further these discussions and consolidate efforts toward unity.

Analysts say, as Uganda approaches the 2026 general elections, President Museveni’s interventions signal a strategic move to maintain party cohesion and national stability.