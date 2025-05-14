Uganda’s Parliament Advances Controversial Bill to Allow Military Trials for Civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya — Uganda’s Parliament is moving forward with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Amendment Bill, 2025, which seeks to grant military courts the authority to try civilians under certain conditions.

The development comes just months after the Supreme Court ruled such practices unconstitutional, raising significant concerns among human rights advocates and legal experts.

The proposed legislation aims to reintroduce military jurisdiction over civilians, particularly in cases involving possession of classified security equipment and other offenses deemed to threaten national security.

Critics argue that this move undermines the judiciary’s independence and could be used to suppress political dissent.

In January 2025, the Supreme Court of Uganda declared that military courts lack the constitutional authority to try civilians, ordering all such proceedings to cease immediately.

This decision led to the transfer of several high-profile cases, including that of opposition leader Kizza Besigye, from military to civilian courts.

Despite the court’s ruling, the government argues that the new bill is necessary to address specific security concerns.

Justice Minister Norbert Mao stated that the legislation would apply only in “exceptional circumstances,” though details remain vague.

Human rights organizations have expressed alarm over the bill’s potential implications.

Amnesty International warned that military trials of civilians often lack transparency and fail to meet international standards for fair trials.

The organization emphasized that such practices could lead to human rights violations, including coerced confessions and limited access to legal representation.

Opposition figures view the bill as a tool to intimidate and silence critics of the government.

Besigye, who has faced multiple arrests and charges over the years, remains a vocal opponent of President Yoweri Museveni’s administration.

His recent transfer to a civilian court was seen as a victory for due process, but the new legislation could reverse that progress.