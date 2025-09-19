NAIROBI, Kenya— The United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) issued a stark travel advisory this week, urging British nationals residing in or travelling to Kenya to avoid several eastern counties, citing escalating risks of terrorism and kidnapping.

The warning reflects growing concern over activity by Somalia-based extremist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab, and militia violence along the Kenya-Somalia border.

Areas Under Warning

The advisory, published Thursday, covers a broad swath of counties and constituencies in eastern Kenya. Among the regions where the FCDO advises against all travel are:

Mandera County

-Tarbaj and Wajir East constituencies in Wajir County, except Wajir Town

– Areas of Wajir County within 60 kilometres of the Kenya-Somalia border

– Most of Garissa County, excluding Garissa Town, the Lagdera constituency, and portions of Balambala constituency north and west of the main road from Saka on the Tana River to the C81 road intersection

– Lamu County, except for Lamu Island and Manda Island

The advisory further recommends against all but essential travel to:

Garissa Town

– Tana River County, north of the Tana River up to the town of Saka

– Coastal areas within 15 km of the shoreline between the Tana River and the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) River

Nature of the Threat

According to the FCDO, these warnings reflect a high and immediate risk of terrorist activity. Extremist groups, especially Al-Shabaab, have been blamed for recent attacks in the border and coastal counties.

The advisory states that British nationals are considered likely targets for abductions and that routes and locations frequented by foreigners—such as hotels, restaurants, beaches, places of worship, transportation hubs—are vulnerable.

It also points to incidents of banditry, ethnic clashes, and militia operations in rural areas and reserves near the border. Security forces have reportedly increased their presence, but the FCDO warns that these measures may not fully prevent attacks.

Guidance for Travellers

The FCDO recommends British travellers take several precautions:

Avoid road travel where possible in affected areas, particularly to reach Lamu Island or Manda Island, unless by air via Lamu airport.

Travel only if strictly necessary into the “essential travel” zones, and always with full awareness of local conditions and up-to-date security advice.

Obtain comprehensive travel insurance covering medical emergencies, evacuation, and security incidents.

Register with the nearest British High Commission or consulate to ensure they can be reached in case of emergencies.

Be vigilant at all times, especially in public spaces, transport hubs, and at events. Plan for restricted movement (curfews, road closures) and have contingency plans.

Reactions and Implications

In Nairobi, officials reacted cautiously. Some local government leaders expressed concern that the advisory could harm tourism and cross-border trade.

Kenyan security analysts suggested that while the advisory reflects real and rising threats, states of alert already exist in many of the highlighted counties.

Human rights organisations noted that civilians in border areas often feel caught between militant violence and heavy security operations. The advisory may bring attention to the severity of threats faced by local populations, not just foreign nationals.

Kenya has long been confronted with security challenges in its northeastern and coastal regions.

The country’s military involvement in Somalia, regular incursions by militant groups, and porous borders have made eastern counties particularly vulnerable. Previous FCDO advisories have warned of kidnapping and terrorist attacks, but the latest one expands both the area covered and the severity of the warnings.

