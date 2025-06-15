DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — United Nations human rights experts have issued a stark warning to the Tanzanian government, demanding an immediate end to the practice of enforced disappearances amid growing concerns over political repression in the lead-up to the October general elections.

In a statement released on Friday, the UN experts highlighted a disturbing pattern of disappearances targeting opposition politicians, journalists, and youth activists, describing the trend as “deeply alarming” and “a grave violation of fundamental rights.”

“The escalating crackdown on dissent undermines democratic processes and threatens the safety of civil society actors,” the experts said, urging authorities to guarantee the rights of all citizens to participate freely in the electoral process.

The statement also condemned increasing restrictions on press freedom and called for full transparency regarding the whereabouts and treatment of individuals detained by security forces.

“Accountability and access to justice are essential to restore trust,” the experts added.

Tanzania has faced mounting criticism from international observers and rights groups over its tightening grip on political space since the last election cycle.

Opposition leaders have accused the government of using state machinery to silence critics and curtail freedoms under the guise of maintaining security.

The government has yet to issue an official response to the UN’s latest appeal, but observers say the international spotlight may add pressure ahead of the polls, which are widely seen as a critical test for Tanzania’s democratic trajectory.

With Tanzania heading into a potentially volatile election period, the United Nations’ call serves as a crucial reminder of the need to uphold political freedoms and safeguard human rights in the region’s second-largest economy.

