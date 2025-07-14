KAMPALA, Uganda – The United States has significantly shortened the validity period of non-immigrant visas for Ugandan citizens, reducing it from two years to just three months, according to a formal notice issued by the U.S. Embassy in Kampala on Monday.

The move, described by embassy officials as a recalibration of visa reciprocity terms, is expected to affect thousands of Ugandans, including businesspeople, students, and medical travelers who frequently visit the U.S. for short-term engagements.

“This adjustment aligns with updated reciprocity requirements and is part of a broader review of bilateral travel policies,” the embassy stated.

It did not specify whether the shift was in response to a specific diplomatic breakdown, but the change comes amid heightened scrutiny of U.S.-Uganda relations in recent years.

Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet issued a formal response, but a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government is “concerned that this could undermine the strong people-to-people ties that have long existed between Uganda and the United States.”

The decision marks a notable cooling of travel facilitation between the two countries. For years, Ugandan travelers have benefited from relatively long-duration B1/B2 visas, which allowed for multiple entries to the U.S. over a two-year span.

The new three-month cap, while still allowing for single or multiple entry depending on consular discretion, introduces uncertainty and logistical burdens, especially for Ugandans requiring frequent medical treatment abroad or engaged in cross-continental trade.

Several travel agents and visa facilitators in Kampala reported a surge in client inquiries following the announcement.

“Many of our regular clients are anxious,” said Sarah Namuli, a consultant at Elite Travel Services.

“Some are canceling trips. Others fear reapplication will become a regular and costly ordeal.”

Analysts say the development may reflect growing U.S. frustration over regional governance concerns, including Uganda’s human rights record and controversial domestic laws that have drawn condemnation from Western governments.

“This is part of a quiet but deliberate message,” said a senior regional diplomat based in Nairobi.

“Washington is signaling that it expects more alignment on global norms, especially in areas of civil liberties and rule of law.”

Despite the changes, the embassy emphasized that Uganda remains an “important partner” and that the U.S. continues to welcome eligible applicants.

However, the shortened validity period is likely to deter long-term academic or professional exchanges, which traditionally benefited from extended visa durations.

For now, affected travelers will have to adjust. “We’re used to planning for years ahead,” said Dr. Patrick Mbabazi, a cardiologist who attends medical conferences in Boston annually.

“Now, it feels like we’ll be knocking on the consulate’s door every time we need to go.”

The policy takes effect immediately and applies to all new visa applicants, including those renewing expired visas.

Embassy officials encouraged applicants to monitor the official consular website for updates.

