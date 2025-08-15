DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti — In a striking demonstration of naval–infantry coordination and readiness, U.S. Marines from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) completed a large-scale amphibious landing exercise off the coast of Djibouti today.

The operation, essential to ensuring maritime stability across the region, included the deployment of amphibious assault vehicles from the USS Harpers Ferry toward a simulated beachhead.

Precision at Sea and Shore

The exercise unfolded as the Harpers Ferry opened its well deck to launch armored Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAVs), which rolled toward the shoreline to practice seizing a mock objective — a core mission of the 11th MEU’s Battalion Landing Team.

The landing underscored the importance of combined naval and ground operations in maintaining the United States military’s rapid response capabilities in remote and contested littoral zones.

In a statement reflecting on the operation, a company commander from the 11th MEU emphasized that training Marines to operate these vehicle weapons systems is essential to readiness.

Commanders noted that amphibious assaults remain among the MEU’s most vital skill sets.

Strategic Significance in the Horn of Africa

Djibouti, a critical node in maritime and geopolitical corridors linking the Mediterranean, the Suez Canal, and the Arabian Sea, has emerged as a key staging point for U.S. naval operations under the Fifth Fleet’s area of responsibility.

The Boxer ARG, along with the 11th MEU, is deployed in the region to contribute to maritime security, crisis response, and deterrence operations.

The exercise, conducted in international waters and on Djibouti’s shoreline, serves as both a warning and reassurance — signaling U.S. commitment to partners and adversaries alike — that its amphibious forces remain agile and capable of executing forcible entry from sea to land.

Tradition Meets Modern Force Projection

The amphibious assault vehicles used in the drill — rugged, tracked platforms often likened to floating tanks — are one of the Marine Corps’ longest-serving combat systems.

Designed to establish an initial foothold ashore and enable follow-on forces to rapidly disembark, AAVs provide maneuverability and surge capability critical to expeditionary warfare.

Broader Context of the Deployment

While today’s beach landing was conducted as a standalone exercise, it forms part of a broader seven-month operational deployment by the Boxer ARG and 11th MEU.

This deployment has included maritime security operations and joint exercises throughout the Fifth and Seventh Fleet areas, ranging from the Arabian Gulf to Southeast Asia.

As global maritime tensions rise, particularly in strategic chokepoints, U.S. amphibious forces continue to pivot toward sea-based crisis response and power projection — a posture consistent with long-standing doctrines of rapidly deployable, forward-positioned force.

