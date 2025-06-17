By John Thiongo John@alleastagrica.com

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan officials expressed growing concern on Tuesday following reports that the United States may soon enact sweeping new travel restrictions affecting up to 36 African nations, including Kenya — a move that could significantly reshape diplomatic and economic ties between Washington and the continent.

The proposed expansion, revealed in an internal U.S. State Department cable seen by diplomatic sources, is said to target nations flagged for failing to meet updated global security vetting standards or cooperating inadequately on migration enforcement.

The plan has not yet been finalized or made public by U.S. authorities.

Although the list of targeted countries remains unconfirmed, Kenyan officials believe the country is among those under review due to recent migration trends and evolving counterterrorism cooperation protocols.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment officially but noted in a brief statement that it is “engaging closely with partners in Washington to clarify the matter and ensure continuity of mobility and bilateral collaboration.”

The potential restrictions come amid a global recalibration of U.S. immigration and security policy under a renewed push to stem irregular migration and reassess bilateral vetting frameworks.

If enacted, the new rules could bar certain visa categories or impose enhanced screening on travelers from affected countries.

“This is not about punishing Kenya or Africa,” said one senior Western diplomat based in Nairobi, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“It’s about security compliance and reciprocal expectations in a new era of migration diplomacy.”

Still, the implications could be far-reaching. Kenya, a key U.S. ally in East Africa, has long served as a regional hub for business, diplomacy, and counterterrorism efforts.

Thousands of Kenyan students, professionals, and diaspora members maintain close ties with the U.S., and any new barriers to travel could inflame public perception and strain relations.

Civil society groups in Kenya were quick to respond.

“Any attempt to impose blanket restrictions risks undermining not just people-to-people connections, but the very partnerships that Washington claims to value,” said Grace Mutheu of the African Migration Policy Initiative.

The travel restriction proposal follows similar policy shifts introduced during previous administrations, some of which were later challenged in U.S. courts or rescinded entirely.

However, analysts say this new effort appears more systematic and may be designed to withstand legal scrutiny.

As of Tuesday evening, the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi had not issued formal guidance but acknowledged “ongoing reviews of global visa protocols” in a social media statement.

Kenya’s foreign policy experts warned that if implemented without coordination, such a move could lead to reciprocal restrictions or diplomatic cool-downs.

“We’re watching a familiar pattern,” said Prof. David Murunga of the Nairobi Institute for Foreign Affairs.

“Washington lays out policy shifts unilaterally, and African nations are left scrambling to respond. That dynamic is no longer sustainable.”