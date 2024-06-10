Kenyan Government Rejects Accusations of Withholding Budget for Former President’s Office

NAIROBI — The Kenyan government has firmly rebutted former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s assertions that it denied the bidget allocated for his office.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday evening, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura refuted Kenyatta’s allegations of financial intimidation and underhand tactics by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Kenyatta had previously claimed that his office was being denied its budget, and that his staff faced undue pressure.

However, Mwaura asserted that the former president continues to receive all the benefits to which he is entitled as a retired head of state, and emphasized that Kenyatta’s office has been allocated 14 vehicles, all maintained and fueled by the state.

“The Office of the Third Retired President admits they have been provided with vehicles. We only differ on the number. The fact is that they have been provided with 14 vehicles,” the statement read.

Further addressing Kenyatta’s claims, Mwaura dismissed allegations that the fuel cards for these vehicles were blocked. He noted that the vehicles are fueled through the State House Master Cards, with records indicating that several were fueled as recently as May 15, 2024.

The vehicles, according to Mwaura, receive routine maintenance and servicing at State House. The most recent services were conducted on April 5, May 7, May 8, and May 15 of this year.

Contrary to Kenyatta’s assertion that the vehicles were old, Mwaura clarified that they were purchased between 2020 and 2022.

“They are, therefore, very befitting of the person of the third retired President. They include 2 Range Rover Autobiography, 2 Range Rover Sport, Mercedes S600L, Armored Land Cruiser V8, and 4 Prados,” Mwaura added.

The spokesperson also revealed that Kenyatta’s office had recently requested four new vehicles at a cost of KSh140 million.

Regarding office space, the government maintained that Kenyatta had declined the use of an office in Nyari, Nairobi County, which was previously occupied by former President Mwai Kibaki.

The government accused Kenyatta of attempting to be both a “tenant and a landlord” by requesting payment for his private office.

This public dispute highlights the ongoing tensions between the current administration and the former president, further complicating Kenya’s political landscape.

©️ All East Africa