Kenya and European Union Seal Landmark Trade Agreement

NAIROBI — After a decade of negotiations, Kenya and the European Union have solidified a

historic trade agreement, opening Kenya’s domestic market to tax-free goods from the 27-

country bloc.

The EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) officially came into effect on

Monday, as announced by Rebecca Miano, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade

and Industry.

The landmark EPA, which ensures the continued unrestricted access of Kenyan goods to

the European bloc—excluding arms—marks the first trade pact between the EU and a

developing country.

“The agreement includes trade, economic and development cooperation, and a chapter on

trade and sustainable development which covers provisions on labor issues, gender

equality, forestry and environment, and the fight against climate change,” Miano stated.

This agreement promises significant benefits for Kenya’s agricultural sector, allowing

products such as vegetables, cut flowers, fruits, tea, and coffee to enter the EU market

duty-and quota-free.

In return, Nairobi has agreed to gradually reduce duties on European

imports over a 25-year period, ultimately leading to full trade liberalization.

This will mean no duties on European goods such as machinery, as well as mineral and

chemical products. Additionally, the deal incentivizes EU investments in Kenya.

*An important aspect of the EPA is its protectionist clause, which prevents the EU from

applying blanket subsidies to agricultural exports to Kenya without a deepened policy

dialogue with Nairobi. This measure is designed to.

Email us at: info@alleastafrica.com