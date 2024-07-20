Uganda’s King Mutebi II Denied Visa Extension in Namibia

KAMPALA – King Mutebi II of Buganda, who has been receiving medical treatment in

Namibia since April, has been denied a visa extension, according to a report by the BBC.

The king, who has been battling an undisclosed illness, faced this setback as the hospital

overseeing his treatment sought to prolong his stay beyond the initial allowance.

Namibia’s Ministry of International Affairs cited immigration laws restricting foreign visitors

to a maximum of 90 days per year.

“Having checked the records, I wish to inform you that the request for an extension is

declined,” a ministry official stated, as reported by NBC, Namibia’s public network.

Further complicating matters, the Ugandan envoy in South Africa suggested that the

Namibian government was reluctant to address protests from Ugandan nationals

concerning the king’s visit.

In May, demonstrators gathered at the Namibian High Commission in London, demanding

transparency about the king’s extended stay.

Protesters, fearing for the king’s safety, called for Namibia to disclose his whereabouts,

fearing abduction. The protestors’ concerns were directed to the Buganda traditional

authority for resolution.

The situation has also strained diplomatic relations between Uganda and Namibia.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda recently criticized Buganda clan leaders for their

unauthorized trip to Namibia, aiming to ascertain the king’s health status.

“I request all the Ugandans to stop embarrassing Uganda by opportunistically trying to

show how much they are for the Kabaka [king],” President Museveni remarked.

The delegation, upon arrival in Namibia, faced brief detention and questioning by Namibian

officials, who inquired if they had the necessary authorization to visit King Mutebi II.

It emerged that their visit was undertaken without the knowledge of either the Buganda

monarchy or Ugandan author.