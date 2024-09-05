Bodies of brothers allegedly killed by Sudan’s RSF found in mass grave

September 5, 2024 (MILLET) – The bodies of two brothers allegedly killed by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been found in a mass grave in North Darfur, activists said on Thursday, nearly two months after they were arrested for suspected allegiance to the army.

The RSF has controlled the town of Millet, around 57 km (35 miles) north of El Fasher, since April, following clashes with armed groups that signed a 2020 peace deal but have since sided with the army in the ongoing conflict.

The paramilitary group has been accused of widespread abuses against civilians in Darfur since the war began, including killings, looting and enforced disappearances. The RSF has denied these allegations.

A human rights activist, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told Sudan Tribune that the bodies of Taj al-Din and Kamal al-Din Abdel Rahman Youssif were discovered in a mass grave in Wadi Qaraan, west of Millet, alongside more than 20 others.

The brothers were arrested from their home in July by RSF intelligence officers who allegedly found videos on one of their phones showing the body of a slain RSF commander, the activist said.

The activist said the brothers, along with other unidentified victims in the grave, were likely tortured in an RSF detention centre before being shot. The RSF had repeatedly denied holding the brothers, he added.

