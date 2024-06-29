Uganda’s Refugee Challenge: Balancing Open Doors with Rising Pressures

By Tom NM

Kampala, Uganda — For years, Uganda has been heralded as a beacon of progressive

migration policy.

Its welcoming stance towards refugees has set it apart on the African continent, providing

many of the displaced with the right to work, move freely, and access health and education

services.

Under the 2006 Refugee Act and the 2010 Refugee Regulations, refugees are also allocated

small plots of land to cultivate and receive food and financial support.

Uganda’s “open door” policy has led the country to host more than 1.6 million refugees, the

highest number in Africa. These refugees hail from various conflict-ridden countries,

including Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Somalia.

However, this commendable approach is now straining Uganda’s social systems as it

grapples with an influx of 260,000 new arrivals since the beginning of 2022.

Among these new arrivals are over 37,000 refugees from Sudan.

The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Force has internally displaced6.5 million people and forced an additional 1.7 million to seek refuge in neighboring

countries, placing significant pressure on Uganda.

The humanitarian situation in Uganda is becoming increasingly untenable. The country’s

health and education systems, already stretched thin, are struggling to accommodate the

growing refugee population.

Schools in refugee-hosting areas are overcrowded, with some classrooms holding more

than 100 students. Health facilities are similarly overburdened, often lacking sufficient

medical supplies and personnel to meet the needs of both refugees and local

communities.

Financial support for refugees is also dwindling. The World Food Program (WFP), which

provides crucial food assistance to many refugees in Uganda, has had to cut rations due to

funding shortages. This reduction has left many families struggling to meet their basic

nutritional needs, exacerbating already precarious living conditions.

Despite these challenges, Uganda remains committed to its refugee-friendly policies.

Government officials have called for increased international support to help manage the

crisis.

Government officials maintain that they are proud of the country’s open-door policy. But

they want the global community to step up and share the responsibility.

Aid organizations are also urging for more sustainable solutions. “It’s crucial to move

beyond emergency responses,” says one official at an international aid organization.

“We need long-term strategies that address the root causes of displacement and support

both refugees and host communities in a holistic manner.”

The resilience of the refugees themselves is a testament to human endurance. Many have

started small businesses, contributing to the local economy and fostering a sense of

community despite their challenging circumstances.

However, without significant and sustained international aid, Uganda’s capacity to

maintain its laudable refugee policies may falter.

As Uganda navigates this complex humanitarian landscape, the need for a coordinated

global response becomes ever more critical.

As such, one aid worker said that the international community must recognize that

Uganda’s burden is a shared responsibility, and only through collective effort can

sustainable solutions be achieved.

This article is part of an ongoing series examining the impacts of migration policies in Africa

and the challenges faced by host countries in supporting displaced populations.

