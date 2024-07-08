Kenyan Court Rules Against Police in Fatal Shooting of Pakistani Journalist

NAIROBI — A Kenyan court ruled on Monday that police unlawfully used lethal force in the killing of a Pakistani journalist near Nairobi in October 2022, and ordered compensation for his widow.

Arshad Sharif, 49, was fatally shot when police fired on his car at a roadblock outside the capital. Authorities initially claimed the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

The court in Kajiado, where Sharif was killed, declared the police action “arbitrary, un-proportional, illegal and unconstitutional,” and mandated the state to pay over $77,000 to the journalist’s family. The payment was postponed for 30 days following the state attorney’s assertion of insufficient funds.

In addition, the court demanded that authorities complete their investigation and take action against the officers involved.

Javeria Siddique, one of Sharif’s two wives, filed the lawsuit on October 23, 2023, exactly one year after her husband’s death. In an interview with Voice of America, Siddique expressed relief at the verdict, calling it a significant milestone.

“I was not very hopeful. This was a politically motivated murder,” Siddique said. “Of course, implementation will take time. For me, today’s victory will.