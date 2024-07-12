Kenya Police Chief Resigns Amidst Protests Over Tax Hikes

NAIROBI –In a dramatic turn of events, Kenya’s police chief Japhet Koome has tendered his resignation amidst escalating protests triggered by proposed tax increases, resulting in more than 40 deaths.

The demonstrations, largely organized online by young Kenyans, have accused authorities of using excessive force against protestors, with allegations of fatalities and arbitrary detentions by the police.

The resignation follows President William Ruto’s decision to dismiss most of his cabinet in response to mounting pressure from the protest movement.

The unrest peaked recently when protestors stormed parliament in objection to the controversial finance bill, prompting police to use gunfire to disperse crowds in Nairobi’s streets.

Although President Ruto withdrew the contentious bill subsequently, demonstrators remain adamant in their demands for his resignation and broader governmental reforms.

Deputy police chief Douglas Kanja has assumed interim leadership of the force following Koome’s departure, according to the Kenyan presidency.

While Koome’s resignation has been met with approval among Kenyans, concerns persist over the unidentified police officers seen firing upon protestors in viral videos.

President Ruto pledged to take action against these officers pending receipt of video evidence, though it remains unclear if any steps have been taken.

Adding to the turmoil, the discovery of eleven bodies, some dismembered, at a landfill in Nairobi has heightened anxieties over potential connections to the ongoing protests. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

In an attempt to defuse the crisis, President Ruto recently met with opposition leader Raila Odinga, proposing the establishment of a 150-member dialogue panel aimed at addressing the nation’s challenges.

His earlier decision to overhaul the cabinet and vow for a broad-based government signals a shift towards inclusivity amid the tumultuous period.

The proposed tax adjustments were intended to alleviate Kenya’s staggering $80 billion debt burden, where approximately 60% of collected revenues are allocated towards debt servicing.

Despite the government’s announcement of austerity measures in response to protester demands for fiscal responsibility, tensions persist over perceived government inefficiencies and corruption.

The resignation of Police Chief Koome marks a pivotal moment in Kenya’s recent history, underscoring deep-seated grievances and ongoing calls for systemic change amidst economic hardship and social unrest.