South Sudan’s President Dismisses Finance Minister Amid Economic Strain

JUBA — President Salva Kiir of South Sudan has dismissed Finance Minister Awow Daniel Chuong, just four months into his tenure, state-owned television reported late Wednesday. Chuong’s removal marks the sixth change in the finance ministry since 2020.

President Kiir did not provide a reason for the dismissal of Chuong, who was appointed in March of this year. Economist Marial Deng has been named as Chuong’s successor.

South Sudan’s economy has faced significant challenges in recent years, compounded by ongoing communal violence.

The nation’s revenue from crude oil exports has plummeted since the civil war from 2013 to 2018. The economic situation has been further exacerbated by recent disruptions in oil exports due to the ongoing conflict in neighboring Sudan.

In May, Central Bank Governor James Alic Garang highlighted the severity of the economic crisis, revealing that South Sudan’s foreign exchange reserves had reached historic lows.

The International Monetary Fund projects a staggering 54.8 percent inflation rate for consumer prices this year, further underscoring the nation’s economic woes.

President Kiir, who has been in office since South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, is gearing up for the country’s elections scheduled for December. The upcoming election.