Scored killed in Somalia as Army Repulse Major al-Shabab Assault on Military Bases

MOGADISHU — Intense fighting erupted on Monday in the southern part of Somalia, resulting in significant casualties as al Shabaab militants launched coordinated attacks on three army bases.

Both government and insurgent sources reported heavy losses, although accounts diverge significantly.

According to local security officials, government forces successfully repelled the assaults and neutralized four car bombs approximately 80 kilometers southwest of Kismayo, in Jubbaland state.

The government also claimed to have killed over 80 al Shabaab fighters and seized their weapons. These details were reported by the state-run Somalia National News Agency (SONNA).

Footage circulated on social media by Jubbaland officials showed at least 35 bodies, identified by their military attire, near the village of Buulo-Xaaji.

Farah Hussein, a military spokesperson, confirmed the loss of five soldiers and indicated that after receiving intelligence on the impending attack, government forces abandoned the bases only to encircle and defeat the insurgents.

Hussein claimed to have counted at least 30 dead al Shabaab fighters personally.

In contrast, al Shabaab’s affiliated radio station reported that the militants had successfully stormed the bases and inflicted heavy casualties on the Somali troops.

The area where the clashes took place, near the Kenyan border and historically a stronghold of al Shabaab, was secured by government forces three months ago.

The conflicting reports highlight the ongoing struggle to assert control in this volatile region.