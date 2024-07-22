Somalia’s Cabinet Approves Secret Defense Deal with Egypt

MOGADISHU — In a move shrouded in secrecy, Somalia’s cabinet has formally endorsed a defense agreement with Egypt, concluding a deal that has remained confidential since its signing in January 2024.

The Somali Cabinet’s approval came on Friday, July 19, 2024. The specifics of the military cooperation detailed in the agreement are not yet public.

The deal gained traction earlier this year following Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s visit to Cairo, where he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

During this visit, al-Sisi committed to supporting Somalia’s sovereignty, though an official announcement about the defense pact was not made until last week, when it was presented to the Council of Ministers under Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Despite the cabinet’s approval, both Somali and Egyptian officials have refrained from disclosing the details of the military collaboration outlined in the agreement.