19 People Missing After Boat Capsizes in Northern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA — Nineteen people are missing after a boat capsized in the Tekeze River in northern Ethiopia, local media reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the northern Amhara region, as the boat was carrying 26 passengers. According to the Amhara Media Corporation, seven individuals, including a child, were rescued from the river.

Local officials reported that the rescued child sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby health facility.

Rescue teams have recovered two bodies so far, and search operations are ongoing. However, officials expressed concerns that the 19 missing passengers might have perished in the accident.

As the search continues, authorities are working to determine the cause of the capsizing and ensure the safety of those involved.

The Tekeze River, known for its strong currents and challenging navigation conditions, has been the site of several boating accidents in recent years, raising concerns about water safety in the region.