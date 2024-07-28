Kenya, Uganda Plan to Upgrade Border Post to Ease Congestion

NAIROBI – Kenya and Uganda are set to upgrade the Lwakhakha border post in a bid to reduce congestion at the Malaba and Busia border points, officials said.

The project will involve the construction of a One-Stop Border Post (OSBP), which will streamline customs procedures, reduce clearance times for goods and vehicles, and enhance collaboration between border agencies from both countries.

The upgrade is expected to ease traffic at Malaba and Busia, boost trade along the Northern Corridor, and improve cross-border security.

“The upgrading of the Lwakhakha border post into an OSBP is part of a 256-kilometer feasibility study funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB),” said Godfrey Enzama, principal civil engineer at the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat. Enzama spoke on behalf of EAC Secretary Veronica Nduva during a visit to the Lwakhakha border post.

The $1.4 million feasibility study aims to assess the economic viability of upgrading existing single-carriageway multinational highway sections to highway standards. By diverting some of the truck traffic to Lwakhakha, the project seeks to alleviate congestion at Busia and Malaba and offer a shorter route along the Northern Corridor.

“Geographically, Lwakhakha is a shorter route to Kenya compared to Busia and Malaba in terms of mileage,” said Enzama. “This collaborative effort underscores the shared vision of promoting trade facilitation, border security, and regional integration in East Africa.”

The construction of the OSBP at Lwakhakha is anticipated to create a more conducive environment for trade and commerce, benefiting businesses and communities on both sides of the border.

The project is seen as a significant step towards enhancing economic ties and improving the infrastructure critical to the region’s growth.