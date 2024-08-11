Al-Shabab Militants Kill Kenyan Official, Flee with Hijacked Vehicle

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI – Kenyan security forces have initiated a manhunt for suspected Al-Shabab militants who ambushed and killed a government official on Saturday afternoon in Mandera County, near the Somalia border.

The militants subsequently hijacked the official’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to local authorities.

The attack occurred around 3 p.m. in the Kamor area of Mandera town, where the militants targeted the official’s car, fatally wounding him before seizing the vehicle.

Mandera County Commissioner Henry Ochako confirmed the incident on Sunday, emphasizing the urgency with which security forces are responding.

A woman who was in the vehicle at the time of the attack managed to escape by leaping out of the moving car, Ochako reported.

The militants then drove the vehicle towards the Somali border, where it is believed to have crossed into militant-controlled territory.

Abdikadir Baricha, Mandera’s Deputy Director of Enforcement and head of the County Installation, expressed concern over the security situation in the region, describing it as “unpredictable.”

He urged county officials, particularly those overseeing transportation, to exercise heightened vigilance and ensure strict adherence to safety protocols.

“I urge all county drivers to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities,” Baricha said.

“It is imperative that we prioritize safety and restrict unnecessary parking of county vehicles in towns to minimize risks.”

This latest attack underscores the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabab in Kenya’s northeastern region. Just a week prior, Kenyan security forces had conducted operations in the area aimed at expelling the militants from the region.

Since 2011, when Kenyan troops first crossed into Somalia to combat Al-Shabab, Mandera and neighboring counties such as Wajir and Garissa have experienced a series of deadly attacks attributed to the militant group.

As the security forces continue their search for the perpetrators, the incident has once again highlighted the complex and volatile security challenges facing the region.