Ethiopia and Somalia Move Towards Resolution in Dispute Over Somaliland Port MoU

ANKARA — Ethiopia and Somalia have made “notable progress” in resolving tensions over

Ethiopia’s controversial agreement with Somaliland, according to Turkish Foreign Minister

Hakan Fidan, who has been mediating the talks.

Fidan’s remarks came Tuesday at the conclusion of a second round of negotiations

between the two nations, aimed at diffusing a crisis that has raised concerns of potential

conflict in the Horn of Africa.

“I am pleased to announce that the number and extent of issues we discussed has

increased significantly, compared to the first round,” Fidan said in a video statement from

his ministry.

“We were able to focus on the details and technicalities of concrete steps. We believe that

a collaborative and constructive solution is within reach.”

Standing alongside his Ethiopian and Somali counterparts, Fidan also announced that a

third round of talks is scheduled for September 17.

The dispute, which began in January, centers on a memorandum of understanding between

Ethiopia and Somaliland—a self-declared republic that broke away from Somalia in 1991

but has not been internationally recognized.

Under the deal, Somaliland would lease a 20-kilometer stretch of coastline to Ethiopia for

the establishment of a marine base, in exchange for Ethiopian recognition of Somaliland’s

independence.

Somalia has vehemently opposed the agreement, arguing that it undermines its

sovereignty and threatens to destabilize the region.

The government in Mogadishu has warned it is prepared to take military action if necessary

to prevent the deal from proceeding.

During the talks, Fidan, who has met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie

and Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi since Monday, refrained from

disclosing specific details of the discussions.

However, he previously suggested a potential compromise that could allow Ethiopia

access to the sea through Somalia, while respecting Somalia’s territorial integrity and

political sovereignty.

In the video message, Selassie expressed gratitude to Turkey for its role in the mediation

process and reiterated Ethiopia’s desire for a stable and secure route to the sea.

“We look forward to continued engagement that will ultimately help us resolve current

differences and restore normal relations,” Selassie said.

Fiqi echoed the sentiment, noting that progress had been made during the latest round of

talks. “Somalia remains committed to protecting its sovereignty.