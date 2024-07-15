Internet Services Restored in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region After Extended Shutdown

ADDIS ABABA — Internet services have finally returned to 19 cities across Ethiopia’s Amhara region, marking the end of a prolonged outage that began in August 2023 amidst clashes between non-state militia and government security forces.

The disruption, which prompted a state of emergency declaration last year, affected residents in major cities like Dessie and Bahir Dar. As of July 14, 2024, residents have confirmed the resumption of data internet services, albeit with reports of slow and inconsistent connection speeds.

A Dessie resident, who spoke anonymously to Addis Standard, highlighted the congestion issues since the service has been restored, stating, “It comes and goes; there is congestion because everyone is using it.” Despite these challenges, many expressed relief and satisfaction with the return of internet services.

Befekadu Hailu, co-founder of the Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD), confirmed the restoration of internet services, specifying that while broadband services were operational before, the restoration now extends to mobile data services.

He acknowledged concerns over the current slow speeds, attributing them to various factors that include possible restrictions on social media platforms or deliberate throttling by internet service providers.

The prolonged shutdown had drawn significant international attention, underscoring the critical role of internet access in the region amidst ongoing socio-political tensions.