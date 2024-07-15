Rwandans in Kenya Cast Votes in Presidential and Parliamentary Elections

NAIROBI — Rwandan citizens residing in Kenya turned out in significant numbers on Sunday to participate in their country’s presidential and parliamentary elections, a day ahead of the scheduled voting in Rwanda itself.

In both Nairobi and Mombasa, long queues formed outside polling stations as expatriates waited patiently to cast their ballots. This community, estimated to be over 4,000 strong according to the Rwanda High Commission in Nairobi, demonstrated a robust interest in shaping the leadership of their homeland for the next five years.

The presidential race features familiar contenders: incumbent President Paul Kagame of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF), Frank Habineza representing the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, the sole independent candidate. This electoral lineup mirrors the 2017 contest, which saw President Kagame secure another term in office.

Meanwhile, parliamentary elections in Rwanda’s diaspora are also underway, with 589 candidates vying for 80 seats in the Lower House. The turnout among Rwandans in Kenya surpassed expectations, underscoring the community’s engagement in their civic duty despite being abroad.

The enthusiasm and orderly conduct observed during the voting process in Kenya reflect a broader commitment among Rwandan expatriates to contribute actively to their country’s democratic processes from afar.

Voters in Rwanda itself are scheduled to head to the polls on Monday to finalize their choice for the nation’s leadership, a decision that will shape Rwanda’s trajectory over the coming years.

As results begin to trickle in from both domestic and international polling stations, all eyes are on the outcome that will determine Rwanda’s leadership and legislative composition for the next term.