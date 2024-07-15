Prime Suspect in Mutilated Bodies Murder Confesses to Killing 42 Women in Nairobi

NAIROBI — The prime suspect in the grisly discovery of mutilated female bodies in a Nairobi rubbish dump has confessed to killing 42 women, Kenyan police revealed on Monday.

Mohamed Amin, head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), announced the chilling confession during a press briefing. “The suspect confessed to have lured, killed, and disposed of 42 female bodies at the dumping site,” Amin stated. “We are dealing with a serial killer, a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life.”

A second suspect was also arrested, found in possession of a handset belonging to one of the victims. Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja disclosed that the 33-year-old prime suspect was apprehended at approximately 3 a.m. local time near a bar. The arrest was the result of a coordinated operation between the DCI and the National Police Service.

As of now, a total of nine bodies have been recovered from the Mukuru slums, located in the southern part of Nairobi. Autopsies on the victims are scheduled to be conducted on Monday.

A video circulating on social media shows police presenting several pieces of evidence purportedly linked to the suspected killer. Since Friday, the country has been horrified by the discovery of mutilated and dismembered bodies, trussed in plastic bags, being pulled from the rubbish heap.

Police confirmed on Sunday that all nine recovered bodies were of women. The crime scene has been a site of high tension, with angry residents clashing with police over the weekend. Officers were forced to disperse the crowds using tear gas.

The shocking revelations have sent waves of fear and anger throughout Kenya, as authorities continue to investigate the full extent of the suspect’s alleged crimes.