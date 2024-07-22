Alleastafrica
All East Africa - Latest NewsEthiopiaHEADLINES

Tragic Landslide in Ethiopia Claims at Least 20 Lives

0

ADDIS ABABA — A devastating landslide struck Ethiopia’s southern Gofa district around noon local time on Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people, including women, children, and police officers, according to local officials and state media Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Rescue efforts are underway, but the death toll is expected to rise as search teams continue their work. Authorities have confirmed that some of the rescuers have also fallen victim to the disaster.

The affected area is reeling from the impact of the landslide, which has buried communities under mud and debris.

The rainy season, which lasts from June to August, often triggers such landslides, turning slopes into perilous zones.

In addition to the immediate loss of life, these landslides have a profound effect on infrastructure and displace countless residents.

Deforestation has worsened the situation, underscoring the urgent need for reforestation and improved drainage systems. Implementing early warning systems and enforcing stricter building codes could help mitigate the impact of future landslides.

The disaster highlights the ongoing struggle of communities in southern Ethiopia to cope with the seasonal hazards and the broader challenges of environmental management.

Email us at: info@alleastafrica.com

 

Related posts

Uhuru hosts Mozambique leader, calls for increased bilateral trader

Newsroom

Uganda: Bobi Wine takes his Kyarenga concert to Busaabala

Newsroom

Weekend clashes during Ethiopia religious festival leave seven dead

NewsDesk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More