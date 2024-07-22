Tragic Landslide in Ethiopia Claims at Least 20 Lives

ADDIS ABABA — A devastating landslide struck Ethiopia’s southern Gofa district around noon local time on Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people, including women, children, and police officers, according to local officials and state media Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Rescue efforts are underway, but the death toll is expected to rise as search teams continue their work. Authorities have confirmed that some of the rescuers have also fallen victim to the disaster.

The affected area is reeling from the impact of the landslide, which has buried communities under mud and debris.

The rainy season, which lasts from June to August, often triggers such landslides, turning slopes into perilous zones.

In addition to the immediate loss of life, these landslides have a profound effect on infrastructure and displace countless residents.

Deforestation has worsened the situation, underscoring the urgent need for reforestation and improved drainage systems. Implementing early warning systems and enforcing stricter building codes could help mitigate the impact of future landslides.

The disaster highlights the ongoing struggle of communities in southern Ethiopia to cope with the seasonal hazards and the broader challenges of environmental management.