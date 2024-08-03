Ethiopian PM Reports Ongoing Negotiations with Amhara Rebels

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed on Friday that his government is engaged in negotiations with various armed factions in the Amhara region.

The talks aim to address the persistent conflict in the area.

In a speech to financial leaders in Addis Ababa, Abiy acknowledged that while discussions have commenced, the lack of a unified faction among the rebels presents a significant challenge.

“It has been a while since we began talks with armed groups in Amhara,” Abiy stated.

“The central issue is the absence of a single cohesive group. We often reach agreements with one faction, only to encounter disagreements with others.”

The prime minister indicated efforts to unify these factions to facilitate more productive discussions. However, details regarding the involved groups and the format of the negotiations remain undisclosed.

Contradicting the prime minister’s claims, Simeneh Mulatu, a spokesperson for one of the Fano militias in Gojjam, denied any ongoing dialogue with the government.

“There have been no discussions or negotiations initiated by us,” Mulatu told VOA. Other Fano leaders could not be reached for comment.

Further complicating the situation, Eyachew Teshale, an official with the Amhara region’s newly established peace council, expressed uncertainty regarding the reported talks.

“We have no knowledge of any formal negotiations between the government and Fano,” Teshale told VOA.

The conflict began a year ago when the Ethiopian government sought to disarm regional paramilitary forces, including the Fano, as part of a broader security integration plan.

Previous talks between the government and the Oromo Liberation Army in Oromiya ended without resolution last November.

As the situation in Amhara remains fluid, the outcome of these reported negotiations could have significant implications for the region’s stability.