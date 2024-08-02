Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit Ethiopia Amid Tensions with Somalia

ADDIS ABABA- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ethiopia on Friday for crucial discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties, aiding the reconciliation process in Somalia, and addressing regional issues. Ethiopia, Africa’s most populous landlocked country, lost its Red Sea access after Eritrea’s independence in 1993, making the quest for access a significant economic concern.

The recent Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland on January 1 has attracted international attention, with Somaliland’s leader suggesting Ethiopia could be the first to recognize Somaliland.

Diplomatic sources recall Ethiopia’s plea for Turkey’s help in resolving its conflict with Somalia during a meeting on May 8 with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ethiopian officials.

Following Erdogan’s directive, Turkey initiated mediation, with Fidan hosting Ethiopian and Somali counterparts in Ankara on July 1. This meeting concluded with a joint declaration to resolve disputes peacefully, with a follow-up session scheduled for September 2 in Ankara.

Turkey’s diplomatic ties with Ethiopia date back to its pre-republic era. The Turkish Embassy in Addis Ababa was established in 1926, and the Ethiopian Embassy in Ankara followed in 1933.

Despite interruptions due to regime changes in Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Embassy reopened in 2006.

The relationship has grown on a foundation of mutual respect and frequent high-level visits. Trade between the countries has increased significantly, from approximately $27 million in 2000 to around $345 million in 2023, with a target of reaching $1 billion within the next five years.

Turkey ranks among the top four countries in direct foreign investment in Ethiopia. Interest from Turkish firms continues to grow, highlighted by strong participation in the Turkey-Ethiopia Business Forum held in Istanbul on May 27, 2024. Organized by the Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD), the event saw attendance from 70 Ethiopian and 250 Turkish companies.

Fidan’s visit is expected to reinforce the Turkey-Ethiopia relationship and contribute to regional stability through diplomatic efforts.

