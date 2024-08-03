Suicide Bombing and Gun Attack on Mogadishu Beach Kills 32

MOGADISHU — A devastating suicide bombing and gun attack on Lido Beach in Somalia’s capital has claimed at least 32 lives and left many more injured, officials confirmed Saturday. The assault, which occurred late Friday, has been attributed to the militant group Al-Shabab.

The attack began when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the entrance of the Beach View Hotel. Following the explosion, multiple gunmen attempted to storm the hotel and fired indiscriminately at beachgoers, witnesses and police reported.

“More than 32 civilians died in this attack, and approximately 63 others were wounded, some critically,” said Abdifatah Adan Hassan, a police spokesman.

He added that security forces had neutralized all attackers at the scene and apprehended another who was found with a vehicle loaded with explosives.

One soldier was killed, and another was injured in the operation.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and panic.

The Somali federal government condemned the attack, with former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire expressing his condolences to the victims’ families. “The timing of this attack, during a busy weekend night, highlights the terrorists’ enmity towards the Somali people,” Khaire said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Lido Beach, a popular weekend destination, has been previously targeted by Al-Shabab, which has been engaged in a long-standing insurgency against the Somali government. The group has conducted numerous attacks in Mogadishu and other regions over the past 17 years.

Somalia’s government relies on foreign troops and local allies to counter Al-Shabab’s influence. Despite these efforts, the offensive has faced challenges, and Al-Shabab has recently reclaimed territory in central Somalia.

The planned withdrawal of the African Union’s peacekeeping mission (ATMIS) by the end of December has added to the government’s concerns.

Matt Bryden, a strategic adviser with Sahan Research, described the attack as a significant security lapse, suggesting it reflects broader difficulties in countering Al-Shabab as the withdrawal of AU troops approaches.

“It sends a clear message of their capability to intensify attacks,” Bryden told Al Jazeera, though he noted that Al-Shabab faces its own strategic dilemmas.

The attack underscores the ongoing volatility in Somalia as the country grapples with persistent threats from insurgent groups.