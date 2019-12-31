Kenya: Police launch Shabaab manhunt after abductions

Kenyan security forces have launched a manhunt for al-Shabaab militants behind the abduction of two Kenyans in Liboi area along the Kenya-Somalia border.

Garissa County police commander Alfred Angengo said the two businessmen, Abdullahi Issack Harun and Abdi Hassan Ilkaase, who were kidnapped by about 20 Shabaab militants on December 26, were traced and arrived at the Liboi police station on Sunday.

He said only three militants boarded the vehicle in which the two businessmen were traveling and proceeded with the captives to neighbouring Somalia.