Death toll from Landslide in Ethiopia Passes 500, Highlights Ongoing Climate Challenges

ADDIS ABABA — A devastating landslide struck a vulnerable area in Ethiopia, underscoring the nation’s ongoing struggle with climate-induced disasters.

The affected site, characterized by a steep slope, had been identified as prone to such catastrophes.

Conservation efforts, including tree planting initiatives aimed at stabilizing the terrain, were actively underway at the time of the incident.

Ethiopia, frequently exposed to extreme weather events, remains highly susceptible to the impacts of climate change.

Recent history bears witness to the severe consequences of such vulnerability. In 2016, torrential rains triggered a landslide in Wolaita, southern Ethiopia, resulting in 41 fatalities.

Last November, unusual heavy rainfall in the southern and eastern regions led to significant loss of life and displacement, with dozens killed and hundreds of thousands forced to evacuate.

The country’s challenges with waste management were starkly illustrated in 2017 when a garbage dump collapse on the outskirts of Addis Ababa claimed at least 113 lives.

On a broader scale, the deadliest landslide in Africa occurred in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, in August 2017, where 1,141 people perished.

Additionally, mudslides in the Mount Elgon region of eastern Uganda in February 2010 resulted in over 350 deaths.

As Ethiopia grapples with its climate challenges, the need for robust disaster prevention and response strategies becomes increasingly urgent.