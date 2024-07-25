Uganda President Challenges Protest Planners to Reveal Foreign Backers

KAMPALA — In a major address on Wednesday, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni called on the organizers of Tuesday’s protests in Kampala to disclose their foreign sponsors.

This was Museveni’s first public comment following the demonstrations, which he dismissed as attempts to disrupt the nation’s stability rather than genuine anti-corruption efforts.

Museveni urged protest leaders to come forward and provide the names of their financial backers to the Minister of State for Ethics, promising that no arrests would be made if they complied.

“Those being funded by foreigners should stop and report to the Minister of State for Ethics, those that have been funding them,” Museveni declared.

The president remained steadfast in his criticism of what he characterized as foreign interference aimed at destabilizing Uganda.

“We know a lot about the goings on in those groups. Our interest is to immunize Uganda against the schemes of the imperialists and their agents,” he stated.

Museveni further dismissed claims that the protests were motivated by corruption issues, arguing that the demonstrations were intended to create chaos.

“If it was a patriotic, anti-corruption, peaceful demonstration, coordinated with the police, I would have been the first to join,” he remarked.

The protests, which were aimed at pressuring Speaker Anita Among to resign, resulted in over 70 arrests, according to some civil society organizations.

The police have charged those detained with “idle and disorderly” conduct, the president said.

Museveni reiterated that combating corruption is his personal responsibility and that he is prepared to act upon receiving credible evidence.

The protests drew inspiration from similar actions in Kenya, where demonstrators initially opposed the Finance Bill.